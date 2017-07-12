FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
SK Hynix CEO says no plans to give up seeking equity in Toshiba chip business
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
“通俄门”
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
深度分析
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
深度分析
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议“如何定调” 对开出的药方期望不要太高
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 早上6点21分 / 2 天前

SK Hynix CEO says no plans to give up seeking equity in Toshiba chip business

2 分钟阅读

SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc does not plan to abandon its aim to gain equity in Toshiba Corp's $18 billion memory chip business, the South Korean firm's chief executive said on Wednesday.

CEO Park Sung-wook made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of an industry event in South Korea, a spokesman for the company said.

It was also the first time that the firm has publicly acknowledged it wants equity in the world's No. 2 NAND chip maker. SK Hynix is part of a Japan-led consortium that was selected as a preferred bidder for the chip business last month.

But people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Toshiba is negotiating with rival bidders Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn as talks with the preferred bidder consortium have stalled.

SK Hynix's insistence on putting up its money through convertible bonds, which could eventually give the firm equity interest, threatens to scuttle the deal for the preferred bidder group, they have said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below