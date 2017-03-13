UPDATE 1-Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 pct on sale report

(Recasts with Toshiba Tec share price)
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp
rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after
a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering
selling shares in the company.
Toshiba Corp denied a Nikkei business daily report that it
was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash
register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion
writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.
Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer
soon for Toshiba Tec, the paper said. The sale price for the
entire 50.02 percent stake in Toshiba Tec would likely be around
100 billion yen ($870 million), the Nikkei said.
Toshiba Tec shares were trading at 645 yen, up 5.2 percent
from Friday's close, as of 2420 GMT.
Toshiba is in the middle of the process of selling a
majority or all of its stake in the flagship memory chips unit,
the world's second-biggest NAND chip producer, which it vales at
at least $13 billion.
Earlier this month Toshiba sold almost all of its stake in
affiliate Toshiba Machine Co for $134 million to raise
cash.
($1 = 114.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Junko Fujita; Editing by
Stephen Coates)