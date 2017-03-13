Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec

TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer soon for Toshiba Tec, the paper said. The sale price for the entire 50.02 percent stake in Toshiba Tec would likely be around 100 billion yen ($870 million), the Nikkei said. ($1 = 114.6800 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)