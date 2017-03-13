Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec

TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on
Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in
its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei
business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in
Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to
plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear
unit.
Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer
soon for Toshiba Tec, the paper said. The sale price for the
entire 50.02 percent stake in Toshiba Tec would likely be around
100 billion yen ($870 million), the Nikkei said.
($1 = 114.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)