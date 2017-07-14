FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge postpones decision in bid to block Toshiba's memory unit sale
2017年7月14日 / 晚上9点13分 / 12 小时前

Judge postpones decision in bid to block Toshiba's memory unit sale

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge did not reach a decision Friday in Western Digital Corp's bid to temporarily block Toshiba Corp from selling its flash memory business in an $18 billion deal.

Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory unit to cover losses from its nuclear reactor business. Western Digital, one of the bidders, sued Toshiba in San Francisco County Superior Court in mid-June, saying it believed a joint venture with Toshiba means Toshiba needs its consent to sell the flash business.

Judge Harold Kahn heard arguments from both sides in a hearing but did not give a ruling. A new hearing was set for July 28. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

