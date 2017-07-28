FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba to give Western Digital notice on closing memory sale
2017年7月28日

Toshiba to give Western Digital notice on closing memory sale

July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp has agreed to give Western Digital Corp two weeks' notice before closing any sale of a memory chip unit that would involve transferring joint venture shares that Western Digital claims give it a say in the $18 billion sale of the unit.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn on Friday approved an agreement between the two. Notice from Toshiba to Western Digital will give Western Digital the opportunity to come back to the court or an arbitration panel to argue for a chance to stop the deal. The agreement also puts off a final decision on the question of whether the California court has jurisdiction over Toshiba, one of Japan's largest companies. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

