Western Digital CFO: Would consider bid with INCJ, DBJ for Toshiba chip unit

TOKYO, April 20 Western Digital Corp,
the U.S. partner of Toshiba Corp in a semiconductor
venture, is in talks with state-backed fund Innovation Network
Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan and would
consider a joint bid with them for the chip business, a senior
official said on Thursday.
Western Digital, which operates a chip plant with
financially strapped Toshiba in Japan, has discussed antitrust
issues with Toshiba and both agreed that they shouldn't be an
obstacle to a Western Digital bid, Mark Long, chief financial
officer and chief strategy officer, told Reuters in an
interview.
Toshiba, which expects to book a net loss of $9 billion for
the business year that began this month, is selling most or all
of the prized chip unit to fill a vast balance sheet hole left
its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co, which filed for
U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors last month.
