Western Digital considering new memory plant in western Japan - source

TOKYO, June 1 Western Digital is
considering fresh investment to build another flash memory chip
plant in western Japan in an effort to show its commitment to
the country, a source familiar with the matter said.
The California-based company is embroiled in a dispute with
business partner Toshiba Corp over plans to sell the
Japanese firm's prized semiconductor unit and is arguing that it
should be given exclusive negotiating rights.
The two firms operate four memory chip plants in Yokkaichi
through their joint ventures. Their fifth plant is currently
under construction.
The amount of investment and a timeline for the plant's
construction have not been decided, the source said, who was not
authorised to speak on the matter and declined to be identified.
The source also said Western Digital CEO Stephen Milligan
will visit Japan next week for talks with Toshiba to resolve the
spat.
A spokesman for Western Digital could not be immediately
reached for comment.
