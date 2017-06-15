Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July -source

TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp
expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop
the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a
source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the
chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not
receive a positive response, a separate source said.
Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese
government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's
decision-making process, the second source added.
The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the negotiations.
Toshiba declined to comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)