Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July -source

TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.

Western Digital is concerned about how Toshiba, the Japanese government and other stakeholders are handling the auction's decision-making process, the second source added.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

Toshiba declined to comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
