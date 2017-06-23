Toshiba says open to talks with Western Digital over chip unit sale

TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was
open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute
over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit -
an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as
preferred bidder.
Toshiba would be willing to hold talks but does not expect
the composition of the preferred bidder consortium, which
includes Bain Capital and Japanese government investors, to
change before June 28, Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa told a
news conference.
It is aiming to clinch a deal, worth some $18 billion, by
June 28, the day of its shareholders' annual meeting.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)