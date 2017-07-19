FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says resumed blocking Western Digital access to chip JV
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：把脉金融开活血化瘀药方 支撑中国实体经济行稳致远
新闻稿：亚投行获"AAA/A-1+"评级 展望稳定--标普
2017年7月19日 / 早上6点27分 / 1 天内

Toshiba says resumed blocking Western Digital access to chip JV

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said it resumed blocking access by Western Digital Corp to data at their memory chip joint venture, amid a feud over the Japanese company's planned auction of the chip business.

Toshiba is counting on the sale of the chip business to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, while Western Digital says any deal would require its consent.

Toshiba previously allowed Western Digital partial access to data after a U.S. court ordered a temporary restraining order, but the Japanese company said it resumed blocking the access after winning an appeal in California on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

