Utilities say Westinghouse loan puts their reactor construction at risk

WILMINGTON, Del, April 27 The owners of one of
the first new U.S. nuclear power plants in decades said the
half-finished reactors might not be completed without changes to
a proposed $800 million loan to the bankrupt builder,
Westinghouse Electric Co LLC.
A unit of Toshiba Corp, Westinghouse has asked a
U.S. bankruptcy judge in Manhattan to allow it to borrow up to
$800 million from affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC
to stay afloat. Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in
March, blaming billions of dollars of cost overruns at two
nuclear power plants it is constructing in Georgia and South
Carolina.
Utilities led by Southern Corp's Georgia Power said
in court papers filed on Wednesday that Westinghouse's
debtor-in-possession, or DIP, loan should not grant liens on the
designs, patents and other intellectual property.
"The possibility would exist that the DIP lenders would
later foreclose on the intellectual property, which could
seriously disrupt or even potentially halt construction of the
project," said the utilities behind the Georgia project.
A Westinghouse spokeswoman declined to comment.
Judge Michael Wiles will consider final approval of the loan
on May 10. He allowed Westinghouse to borrow an initial $350
million last month.
The owners asked that if Westinghouse defaults on the DIP
loan, the lenders should first foreclose on other collateral or
be granted a lien on the proceeds from the sale of the
intellectual property, not the intellectual property itself.
Westinghouse has said in court papers it cannot afford to
complete the plants or pay the billions of dollars in penalties
it would face for walking away.
The utilities that own the Georgia and South Carolina
projects took over the cost of construction during the
bankruptcy under agreements that expire on Friday, although
those deals can be extended. The companies have said they are
evaluating how to complete the projects, or whether they should
be modified or abandoned.
Westinghouse marketed its new AP1000 reactors as cheaper to
build and safer than older designs. The expansion of Plant
Vogtle in Georgia and V.C. Summer in South Carolina were the
first new nuclear facilities since the partial meltdown in 1979
at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.
The South Carolina project is majority owned by Scana Corp
unit SCE&G.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)