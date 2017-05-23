Westinghouse reaches deal for $800 mln U.S. bankruptcy loan

May 23 Westinghouse Electric Co told a U.S.
court on Tuesday the nuclear power company had reached a deal to
borrow $800 million after allaying creditors' concerns that the
money would be flowing to non-bankrupt affiliates overseas.
Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, filed
for bankruptcy in March following billions of dollars in cost
overruns at two nuclear power plants it designed and is
constructing in Georgia and South Carolina.
An attorney for Westinghouse said in U.S. bankruptcy court
in New York that cash from the loan would allow the company to
complete its business plan by July 27 and move toward exiting
bankruptcy.
The Pittsburgh-based company has also said it needs cash to
shore up its profitable overseas businesses, which provide
nuclear fuel and services and also decommission power plants.
The company has said those affiliates add value to its bankrupt
business.
Since Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy, its European
affiliate lost access to a cash pool shared with the U.S.
business, according to court records. That has threatened
customer contracts, prompted one unidentified regulator to
demand a $130 million letter of credit and led to financial
institutions to move to end swap agreements, according to a
court filing.
Westinghouse received court approval to borrow an initial
$350 million from affiliates of Apollo Global Management
in March.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles in Manhattan indicated
on Tuesday he would allow Westinghouse to borrow the remaining
$450 million that Apollo agreed to provide, but said he wanted
to review the agreement that resolved creditors' concerns.
Westinghouse's lawyer said the company will share
information with the official creditors' committee about its
finances and give them an opportunity to object to the way
Westinghouse is using the loan funds.
Westinghouse is expected to break its contracts for
designing and constructing the Georgia and South Carolina
nuclear plants, which have been beset by years of missteps.
A coalition of utilities led by Southern Co owns the
Plant Vogtle project in Georgia and the V.C. Summer project in
South Carolina is majority-owned by SCANA Corp.
Toshiba's lawyer said at Tuesday's hearing the Japanese
conglomerate is close to reaching an agreement with SCANA to cap
Toshiba's liability, which should help ease Toshiba's financial
stress while it tries to sell its coveted chip business.
Toshiba has reached a similar agreement for the Georgia
project.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Noeleen Walder and Tom Brown)