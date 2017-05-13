Southern Co to manage construction of Georgia nuclear plant

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
SAN FRANCISCO May 12 Southern Co's Georgia Power and Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse have reached a tentative deal to transfer project management of the expansion of a Georgia nuclear power plant to units of Southern Co, Georgia Power said in a statement on Friday.
The interim agreement until June 3 will allow construction of the Vogtle plant expansion to continue, it said.
Westinghouse Electric Co filed for bankruptcy in March, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction, including at the Georgia project and another in South Carolina.
The new interim service agreement allows Westinghouse to transfer project management to Southern Nuclear and Georgia Power, which are both units of Southern Co, after a current construction contract is rejected in Westinghouse's bankruptcy.
The Georgia project is owned by a group of utilities led by Southern Co. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.