UPDATE 2-Toshiba to sell Malaysian chip unit to Amkor

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Toshiba Corp , the world's No.3 chipmaker, said it will sell its Malaysian chip-assembly unit to Amkor Technology Inc as part of its push to consolidate chip operations.

U.S. chip packager Amkor, which counts Texas Instruments Inc and Xilinx Inc among its customers, agreed to buy Toshiba's wholly-owned unit Toshiba Electronics Malaysia that assembles power devices or chips that act as switches in power electronic circuits.

The deal, which is to be finalised in January, is currently expected to be about 6.2 billion yen ($80.7 million), excluding debt, Amkor said in a regulatory filing. The final deal price has not yet been determined.

Toshiba said it will expand output at its production base in Ishikawa Prefecture in northwestern Japan, and outsource assembly to the Malaysia plant.

The Japanese company competes with Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE) and STMicroelectronics NV , and with global leader Samsung Electronics in NAND flash memory chips that are used heavily in Apple's iPhone and iPad.

Shares in Toshiba were down 0.3 percent against a 1 percent drop in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex . ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sayantani Ghosh)