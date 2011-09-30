UPDATE 2-Toshiba to sell Malaysian chip unit to Amkor

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Toshiba Corp , the world's No.3 chipmaker, said it will sell its Malaysian chip-assembly unit to Amkor Technology Inc as part of its push to consolidate chip operations.
U.S. chip packager Amkor, which counts Texas Instruments Inc and Xilinx Inc among its customers, agreed to buy Toshiba's wholly-owned unit Toshiba Electronics Malaysia that assembles power devices or chips that act as switches in power electronic circuits.
The deal, which is to be finalised in January, is currently expected to be about 6.2 billion yen ($80.7 million), excluding debt, Amkor said in a regulatory filing. The final deal price has not yet been determined.
Toshiba said it will expand output at its production base in Ishikawa Prefecture in northwestern Japan, and outsource assembly to the Malaysia plant.
The Japanese company competes with Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE) and STMicroelectronics NV , and with global leader Samsung Electronics in NAND flash memory chips that are used heavily in Apple's iPhone and iPad.
Shares in Toshiba were down 0.3 percent against a 1 percent drop in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex . ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi in Tokyo; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Sayantani Ghosh)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.