Toshiba in talks to sell its white goods business to Midea Group-Nikkei

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said it is in late-stage talks to sell its white goods business to Chinese household appliance giant Midea Group Co Ltd, Nikkei reported on Monday.
The deal is expected to fetch tens of billions of yen, the Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1S07FIU)
Toshiba granted Canon Inc exclusive negotiating rights for its medical equipment unit, earlier this month, after a hotly contested auction, with a report putting Canon's offer at more than $6 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.