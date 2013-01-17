版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

Toshiba to issue $339 mln worth of 4-yr straight bonds

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Thursday that it will issue 30 billion yen ($339 million) of straight bonds with a four year maturity.

The lead underwriters for the bonds will be Nomura Securities, Daiwa Securities, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko Securities, Toshiba said in a statement.

