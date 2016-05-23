Toshiba to more than halve its capital base to about $1.8 bln

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 23 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it would more than halve its capital base - a move that comes in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.
It will cut its capital to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion)from 439.9 billion yen, it said.
The capital reduction will be subject to shareholders' approval and would be effective July 31, the embattled industrial conglomerate said in a statement. ($1 = 109.9 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided