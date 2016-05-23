Toshiba to more than halve its capital base to about $1.8 bln

TOKYO May 23 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it would more than halve its capital base - a move that comes in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal last year.

It will cut its capital to 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion)from 439.9 billion yen, it said.

The capital reduction will be subject to shareholders' approval and would be effective July 31, the embattled industrial conglomerate said in a statement. ($1 = 109.9 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)