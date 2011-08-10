Toshiba: NAND market not so good, but Toshiba prices holding up

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
TOKYO Aug 10 Toshiba Corp , the world's No.2 maker of flash memory, said on Monday that its prices have held up in a tough market that has seen a sharp fall in spot prices of NAND.
"The market itself is not so good," Kiyoshi Kobayashi, head of Toshiba's semiconductor unit, told analysts and reporters. "But our prices towards our main customers are more solid."
Toshiba, which trails South Korea's Samsung Electronics , is a supplier to Apple Inc and has benefited from strong sales of tablet PCs and smartphones.
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
