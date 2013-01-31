Japan's Toshiba says likely to cut NAND production in Q4 vs Q3

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will likely cut NAND memory chip production in the fourth quarter from October-December.
"For the fourth quarter, as we examine the supply and demand needs of our larger clients, we will probably widen the production gap for the fourth quarter in comparison to the third quarter," Executive Vice President Makoto Kubo said at an earnings briefing on Thursday.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: