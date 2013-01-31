版本:
Japan's Toshiba says likely to cut NAND production in Q4 vs Q3

TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will likely cut NAND memory chip production in the fourth quarter from October-December.

"For the fourth quarter, as we examine the supply and demand needs of our larger clients, we will probably widen the production gap for the fourth quarter in comparison to the third quarter," Executive Vice President Makoto Kubo said at an earnings briefing on Thursday.

