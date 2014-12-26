Toshiba CEO says will consider overseas locations for chip plant

TOKYO Dec 26 Toshiba Corp will decide during the next business year from April on where to build an additional memory chip plant and will consider overseas locations for the facility, Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka said on Friday.

Less than four months after opening a NAND flash memory chip fabrication plant in Yokkaichi, western Japan, Tanaka told Reuters in an interview that demand is outstripping capacity and the Japanese conglomerate must expand production.

Toshiba will aim to begin production around 2017, he added. (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Teppei Kasai; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Edmund Klamann)