Japan's Toshiba forecasts 34 pct jump in profit in FY 2013/14

TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal year, boosted by strong gains in its flash memory chip division as well as steady growth in its social infrastructure business.

Toshiba, a leading chipmaker in Japan and supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it expects its operating profit to reach 260 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the year ending March 31 2014, missing the average forecast of 345.7 billion yen profit among 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Japanese company logged an operating profit of 194.32 billion yen for the year to March 31 2013, down 4.1 percent from the previous year.
