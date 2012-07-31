Japan's Toshiba Q1 profit jumps 178 pct

TOKYO, July 31 Japanese electronics conglomerate
Toshiba Corp posted a better-than-expected 178 percent
rise in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong
overseas profits in the firm's social infrastructure division
despite sluggish chip sales.
Toshiba, which manufactures products ranging from light
bulbs to nuclear reactors and is the world's No.2 NAND flash
memory chip maker, logged an operating profit of 11.47 billion
yen ($147 million) in the April-June quarter, bouncing back from
4.12 billion yen in the same period last year, when Japanese
corporate earnings were hit by the aftermath of the earthquake
and tsunami.
The results exceeded an average forecast of 7.8 billion yen
profit estimated by four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Toshiba, which competes with Hynix Semiconductor
Inc in semiconductors and with GE and Areva
in nuclear reactors, ended up 2.3 percent at 262 yen
ahead of the results.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.69 percent.