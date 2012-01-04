版本:
Toshiba denies report of possible Elpida merger

TOKYO Jan 4 Toshiba on Wednesday denied a media report that it was considering merging with troubled Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory.

"We deny such speculation," said a spokesman for Toshiba, who declined to comment further.

