公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 11:30 BJT

Toshiba Tec to buy IBM's point-of-sale terminal ops -source

TOKYO, April 17 A Toshiba Corp unit plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for several tens of billions of yen, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Toshiba Tec Corp aims to buy the business, which spans cash registers and software to monitor inventory for retailers, by the summer, the source said

