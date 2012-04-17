Toshiba Tec to buy IBM's point-of-sale terminal ops -source

BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
TOKYO, April 17 A Toshiba Corp unit plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for several tens of billions of yen, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Toshiba Tec Corp aims to buy the business, which spans cash registers and software to monitor inventory for retailers, by the summer, the source said
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 20 Volkswagen's works council said talks with management over the implementation of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between both sides.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 At least 54 percent of holders of Vale SA's preferred shares must approve a proposal by the company's controlling bloc to transform their stock into common shares, executives at the world's largest iron ore producer said on Monday.