Toshiba to launch 55-inch no-glasses 3D TV in Dec

MAKUHARI, Japan Oct 3 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Monday it will begin sales in December of 55-inch 3D TVs that produce images with the illusion of depth, but without the need for glasses usually required for 3D viewing.

The TVs are likely to be priced at around 900,000 yen ($11,676).

"We are targeting initial monthly sales of 1,000 units and hope to lift that number by taking the product overseas," Toshiba corporate senior vice president Masaaki Oosumi told reporters.

Toshiba now sells 12-inch and 20-inch 3D TVs that do not require viewers to wear glasses.

The TVs use lenses that scatter the light from the screen to create 3D images, instead of using filters in glasses that would allow the right and left eyes to see different images. ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Michael Watson)