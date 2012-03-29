UPDATE 1-Toshiba to battle Micron over Elpida - Nikkei

March 30 Toshiba Corp has decided to
join the bidding race to sponsor Elpida Memory Inc's
turnaround from bankruptcy, setting stage for a battle with
U.S.-based Micron Technology, the Nikkei business daily
said.
Toshiba, which believes adding Elpida's cell-phone-use DRAMs
to its offerings is crucial for its survival in the chip
industry, might seek financial assistance from the
government-backed Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of
Japan, the newspaper said.
Elpida Memory, will soon stop accepting applications for the
first round of bidding, Nikkei said. After the second round at
the end of April, a single sponsor will be selected in early
May, the daily said.
Though other firms such as Intel Corp may join the
fray, Toshiba and Micron are likely to become leading
contenders, the business daily said.