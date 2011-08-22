UPDATE 1-Toshiba to boost industrial motor output for China-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Toshiba Corp will increase production of industrial motors five times the current level by 2015 for the Chinese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The company expects to raise monthly capacity to 50,000 units from the current 10,000 by expanding a production site in Dalian, China, and a domestic plant in Asahi, Japan, and also boost output of industrial motors with low power consumption used in fans and pumps, the paper said.

Capital spending for the expansion has not been determined yet, the daily reported.

Toshiba's decision to increase production was prompted by China strengthening its regulations on July 1, the paper said.

Also, a growing number of countries have mandated the use of high-efficiency industrial motors, the Nikkei reported.