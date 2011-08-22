UPDATE 1-Toshiba to boost industrial motor output for China-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)
Aug 23 Toshiba Corp will increase
production of industrial motors five times the current level by
2015 for the Chinese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The company expects to raise monthly capacity to 50,000
units from the current 10,000 by expanding a production site in
Dalian, China, and a domestic plant in Asahi, Japan, and also
boost output of industrial motors with low power consumption
used in fans and pumps, the paper said.
Capital spending for the expansion has not been determined
yet, the daily reported.
Toshiba's decision to increase production was prompted by
China strengthening its regulations on July 1, the paper said.
Also, a growing number of countries have mandated the use of
high-efficiency industrial motors, the Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)