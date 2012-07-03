Toshiba hit with $87 mln verdict over LCD prices

| July 3
July 3 A Northern California jury has decided
that Toshiba Corp conspired to fix prices in the liquid
crystal display market and is liable for $87 million in damages.
Customers brought a civil class action lawsuit against
Toshiba and a other LCD producers, alleging anti-competitive
practices. However, most other defendants settled the case,
while Toshiba decided to take it to trial in San Francisco
federal court.
Toshiba must pay $70 million to consumers who bought
finished products, and $17 million to manufacturers who used LCD
panels, according to a court document filed on Tuesday.
A Toshiba representative could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The Taiwanese manufacturer AU Optronics was
convicted in March on criminal charges related to the LCD price
fixing scheme. U.S. prosecutors accused AUO executives of
meeting more than 60 times with competitors at luxury hotels to
fix prices of LCD panels, saying the conspiracy cost the U.S.
economy billions of dollars.
Several other LCD manufacturers settled criminal charges.
Toshiba was never indicted.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: TFT-LCD (Flat Panel) Antitrust Litigation,
MDL No. 1827.