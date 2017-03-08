Foxconn approaches chipmaker SK Hynix for joint Toshiba bid-Nikkei

March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's
largest contract electronics maker, has approached South Korean
chip maker SK Hynix Inc to explore a joint bid for
Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit, the Nikkei reported,
citing sources.
Toshiba, the second-biggest NAND chip producer after South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is considering
selling the majority - or all - of its marquee flash-memory chip
business, as it seeks to make up for a $6.3 billion writedown
from its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, said last week it was "definitely bidding" for Toshiba's
chip business and that it was "very confident" it could buy into
it.
However an executive from SK Group, which controls SK Hynix,
hinted that Foxconn did approach the Icheon-based company, the
Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/2m2rzsw)
Toshiba, Foxconn and SK Hynix did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)