Canon to buy Toshiba Medical for around $6.2 bln -Nikkei

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Canon Inc is set to buy Toshiba Corp's medical equipment unit for 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion), beating rival Fujifilm Holdings Corp in a hotly contested auction, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The conglomerate put Toshiba Medical Systems Corp on the block to help fund restructuring after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, attracting a bevy of suitors, particularly Japanese imaging companies whose products range from cameras and copiers to diagnostic devices.
Toshiba Medical, the world's second-largest manufacturer of CT scan machines, also makes X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. It had revenue of 405.6 billion yen in the past financial year.
The second-round of bidding also included Konica Minolta Inc which had teamed up with European buyout firm Permira, a source familiar with the matter said earlier.
Toshiba said it would be making an announcement shortly. ($1 = 112.5700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita and William Mallard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback