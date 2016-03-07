REFILE-Toshiba to name bidder for healthcare unit Wednesday; Canon, Fujifilm lead-sources

(Refiles to add slug)
TOKYO, March 8 Toshiba Corp plans an
extraordinary executive meeting on Wednesday, indicating the
troubled conglomerate will settle on a preferred bidder for its
healthcare unit, two people with knowledge of the process said
on Monday.
Canon Inc and Fujifilm Holdings Corp are
considered the front-runners with the highest bids, three people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
A Toshiba spokesman had no comment on the sale process.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Kentaro Hamada; Additional
reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by William Mallard)