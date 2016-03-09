UPDATE 3-Canon closes in on Toshiba's medical unit after fierce bidding

* Canon granted exclusive negotiating rights
* Canon has offered more than 700 bln yen for the unit -
Nikkei
* Deal provides Toshiba with much-needed capital
(Adds analyst's comment and details on Canon's medical
business)
By Junko Fujita and Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, March 9 Toshiba Corp has granted
Canon Inc exclusive negotiating rights for its medical
equipment unit after a hotly contested auction, with a report
putting Canon's offer at more than $6 billion.
The conglomerate put Toshiba Medical Systems Corp on the
block to help fund restructuring after a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal, attracting a bevy of suitors, particularly Japanese
imaging companies seeking to expand beyond cameras to more
lucrative products and services.
The second round of bidding, which saw offers go much higher
than first estimated, included Fujifilm Holdings Corp,
and Konica Minolta Inc which teamed up with European
buyout firm Permira, sources familiar with the matter
said earlier.
The Nikkei business daily said Canon had won prime position
to take the unit, not only because its bid topped 700 billion
yen ($6.2 billion), but also because there was little overlap
between the two firm's medical equipment businesses, raising few
anti-trust concerns.
Canon and Toshiba declined to comment on the size of the
offer.
"I think the bid is clearly positive for Toshiba if the
number is right," said Damian Thong, a Macquarie Group analyst
who previously assumed the unit to be worth no more than 400
billion yen.
"It would be a good way to shore up its equity capital base
which would be otherwise be a concern for lenders and
investors," he said.
Toshiba last year admitted to overstating profits from 2009,
and is asking lenders for additional loans of about 200 billion
yen ($1.8 billion), sources have told Reuters.
PRICEY BUT PROFITABLE
Toshiba Medical is a particularly attractive target due to
its position as the world's second-largest manufacturer of CT
scan machines. The company, which also makes X-ray and magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI) systems, had revenue of 405.6 billion
yen in the past financial year.
Canon, which makes X-ray machines and eye examination
devices, has been trying for years to expand in high-margin
medical devices particularly as demand for cameras has declined
with the advent of smartphones.
But it has not made as much headway as hoped for in an
industry dominated by the likes of Siemens.
"It might be a little pricey, but will generate profits in
the first year," said IwaiCosmo Securities senior analyst
Kazuyoshi Saito.
"It is more reasonable than Hon Hai paying about the same
for Sharp," he added, referring to the estimated $5.8 billion
offer the Taiwanese company has made for the struggling Japanese
electronics maker.
The deal comes a year after Canon announced a $2.8 billion
takeover of Swedish network video surveillance leader Axis.
($1 = 112.52 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional
reporting by Ayai Tomisawa, William Mallard and Ritsuko Ando;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)