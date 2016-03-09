Toshiba: board to discuss sale of medical equipment unit Wednesday

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 9 Toshiba Corp said its board of directors would hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the planned sale of its medical equipment unit and announce the outcome "swiftly" if any decision is reached.
In a statement, the cash-strapped Japanese company said it had not yet decided on the likely buyer of Toshiba Medical Systems Corp, responding to a Nikkei business daily report that Canon Inc was the front-runner with a bid of over 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion).
People familiar with the process had told Reuters earlier Toshiba was poised to settle on a preferred bidder on Wednesday.
($1 = 112.5500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback