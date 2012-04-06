Toshiba says NAND chip output partially halted due to power problem

BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban
TOKYO, April 6 Toshiba Corp said on Friday that some production of NAND flash memory chips had been halted at its main memory chip plant at Yokkaichi in western Japan due to power supply problems after a lightning strike.
A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company was checking to confirm which equipment had gone down and the extent of the problem.
Toshiba's NAND memory chips are used in Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones and a variety of other electronic gadgets.
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban
* Recommends conditional marketing authorisation of Shire's orphan medicine Natpar for chronic hypoparathyroidism
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016