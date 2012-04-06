Toshiba says NAND chip output partially halted due to power problem

TOKYO, April 6 Toshiba Corp said on Friday that some production of NAND flash memory chips had been halted at its main memory chip plant at Yokkaichi in western Japan due to power supply problems after a lightning strike.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company was checking to confirm which equipment had gone down and the extent of the problem.

Toshiba's NAND memory chips are used in Apple Inc's iPads and iPhones and a variety of other electronic gadgets.