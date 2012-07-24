版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 08:17 BJT

Toshiba cuts flash memory output at Yokkaichi by 30 pct

TOKYO, July 24 Toshiba Corp, the world's No.2 maker of NAND flash memory chips, said on Tuesday it is cutting production of NAND chips at its key Yokkaichi plant in western Japan by 30 percent to adjust excess inventory for use in USB drives and SD cards.

Toshiba, which trails Samsung Electronics in NAND, said it expects the NAND market to recover in July-September on solid demand for laptops and smartphones using flash memory.

