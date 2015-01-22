Toshiba negotiating nuclear power deals with China, Kazakhstan

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Toshiba Corp
is in negotiations to supply equipment for several nuclear
reactors in China and is also discussing a contract for plants
in Kazakhstan, the chairman of the Japanese conglomerate said on
Thursday.
Toshiba already has a leading position in the Chinese
nuclear power market and is looking to build on this through its
Westinghouse Electric unit.
"Potentially, we have the opportunity to get other business
in China but it is not fixed yet," Masashi Muromachi told
Reuters on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Asked to comment on media reports that Toshiba would supply
equipment for six to eight nuclear reactors in China, he said
the number of plants involved was "not so different".
In addition, fresh business to supply nuclear reactors in
Kazakhstan was "under negotiation", he said.
Emerging economies are increasingly looking to nuclear power
as a way to curb carbon emissions, which contribute to global
warming, although a plunging oil price could change some of
those incentives in the long term.
"It won't have too much impact on nuclear for the moment but
in future I'm very afraid that attention to climate change
issues will be slowing down because of the oil price," Muromachi
said.
