Toshiba to pay $3.7 bln to keep building U.S. reactors

TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will
contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear
reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion
of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's
now-bankrupt nuclear unit.
Toshiba said in a statement on Saturday it had reached an
agreement with Georgia Power, a subsidiary of energy provider
Southern Co., to begin payments from October through
January 2021 to compete the Vogtle plant.
The move comes after Georgia Power took over the plant's
project management from Westinghouse Electric Corp, which filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.
Toshiba said it had already set aside loss reserves for the
payment and it would not have an impact on its earnings
projections.
The struggling conglomerate is rushing to find a buyer for
its prized chip unit, to cover billions of dollars in cost
overruns at Westinghouse.
