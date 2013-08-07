版本:
Toshiba sets nuclear division sales target of $6.45 bln by 2015/16

TOKYO Aug 7 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has set a sales target for its nuclear power business of 630 billion yen ($6.45 billion) for the year to March 2016, citing steady progress with projects in China and the United States.

The target, released with a mid-term management plan, compared with its target a year earlier of 1 trillion yen in sales for the division by the year to March 2018.

The Fukushima crisis has hurt its nuclear business in its home market in Japan as well as in several overseas markets such as Germany, which now plans to quit nuclear power completely.

