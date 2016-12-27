Toshiba flags big impairment loss on U.S. nuclear business acquisition

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
TOKYO Dec 27 Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that it expects to book an impairment loss on the acquisition of a U.S. nuclear power business by its Westinghouse unit, a figure that could reach several billions of dollars.
The Japanese conglomerate said it planned to book several billions of dollars in goodwill related to the purchase of CB&I Stone and Webster but added that was seeking to determine if it should write down the entire value of goodwill or just part of it. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.