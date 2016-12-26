Toshiba sees loss of about 100 bln yen on U.S. nuclear power acquisition - Nikkei

Dec 27 Electronics giant Toshiba Corp
expects to report a one-off loss of about 100 billion yen ($850
million) on a U.S. nuclear power acquisition made by its
Westinghouse operation last year, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Toshiba did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters
for comment.
The loss relates to the acquisition of Chicago Bridge &
Iron's (CB&I) nuclear business unit in October last
year. CB&I and Westinghouse are involved in litigation over the
calculation of working capital in the deal.
Toshiba has forecast full year net profit at about 145
billion yen this year.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Louise Ireland)