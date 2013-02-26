Toshiba appoints Hisao Tanaka as chief executive

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Feb 26 Toshiba Corp will promote Hisao Tanaka, a long-time manager of procurement and manufacturing at its consumer electronics division, to chief executive at the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.
Tanaka, a 40-year veteran of Toshiba and currently a corporate senior executive vice president, will take over from Norio Sasaki, who will move to a newly created role of vice chairman after completing a regular four-year term as CEO. The appointments are expected to be officially approved by the board in June.
Toshiba, Japan's leading chipmaker and international nuclear plant builder, employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and vies for infrastructure projects against rivals like Hitachi Ltd , France's Areva SA and Siemens AG of Germany.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.