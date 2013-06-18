版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 02:51 BJT

Toshiba to cut TV business costs by $104 mln this fiscal year - Nikkei

June 19 Japan's Toshiba Corp plans to cut about 10 billion yen ($104 million) in costs this fiscal year by reorganizing its network of television factories in Indonesia, China and Poland, the Nikkei said, citing company sources.

Toshiba wants to make its TV operations profitable this year by overhauling its global production network and raising prices after the business lost almost 50 billion yen on a consolidated basis last business year, the Japanese daily said.

Several hundred workers in the sales and design departments of the TV business are to be transferred to growth operations such as infrastructure and medical equipment, the daily said.

The company will also overhaul design specifications so that its TVs use more common parts, which would make it easier for factories to trim costs, the business newspaper said.
