UPDATE 2-Toshiba takes $2.3 bln writedown on U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse

* Cites weaker debt-financing abilities as reason for
writedown
* Sees a smaller net loss due to proceeds from medical unit
sale
* CEO selection committee to make final decision in early
May
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Tuesday that it booked an impairment charge of $2.3
billion for the past financial year on U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse, a much-anticipated move to address lingering
doubts over its book-keeping.
The 260 billion yen writedown is a reversal of Toshiba's
long-time refusal to mark down the 330 billion yen goodwill
value of Westinghouse despite a deterioration in the nuclear
business since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Toshiba bought
Westinghouse in 2006 for $5.4 billion.
Investors have said that concerns over the value of the
business have been a major reason behind the lack of recovery in
Toshiba's share price following a $1.3 billion accounting
scandal last year.
The shares closed at 241.9 yen on Tuesday, still worth less
than half of their value before the company first disclosed
cases of accounting irregularities around a year ago.
The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate said the reversal was
prompted by its weaker debt-financing abilities for nuclear
projects after the scandal led to a business overhaul and a slew
of credit-rating downgrades.
Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi, however, dismissed
suggestions that the nuclear division was in trouble. Many
countries have frozen nuclear energy expansion plans in recent
years, especially in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster.
"Regardless of the writedown, the nuclear business is
progressing as planned," he said at a press conference.
Despite the Westinghouse charge, Toshiba raised its earnings
estimates for the year ended in March as it booked a pretax
profit of 590 billion yen from the sale of a medical equipment
division to Canon Inc using an unusual method to get
cash before the deal gained regulatory approval..
It now forecasts a net loss of 470 billion yen, smaller than
a 710 billion yen loss estimated earlier. The company will
release its results on May 12.
Toshiba is also in final talks to replace Muromachi in June.
Muromachi took over the company last July after his predecessor
and a slew of other top executives resigned for their roles in
the scandal.
"The nomination committee is currently discussing the CEO
selection," Muromachi said at the press conference. "It will
make a final decision probably after the Golden Week holiday
(that ends early May)."
A source has told Reuters that Senior Executive Vice
President Satoshi Tsunakawa was a leading candidate, noting that
he was not embroiled in the scandal.
Tsunakawa is credited for having increased earnings at the
medical equipment unit.
($1 = 110.9900 yen)
