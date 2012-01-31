Toshiba Q3 profit down 72 pct, slashes outlook

TOKYO Jan 31 Toshiba Corp posted
a 72 percent drop in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, as
it battled a strong yen and a weak global economy.
Profit at the world's No. 2 chipmaker fell to 10.5 billion
yen ($137.5 million) for the October-December period, compared
with a consensus estimate of a 58.8 billion yen profit, based on
forecasts by four analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toshiba has been hurt by weak demand for its PCs and TVs,
but has benefited from robust sales of tablets and other devices
using its flash memory chips.
It cut its annual forecast to 200 billion yen from 300
billion yen, compared with the 275 billion yen consensus
estimate of 23 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Toshiba, which competes with South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
in semiconductors and with GE and Areva
in nuclear reactors, have fallen by one-third over
the past 12 months, compared with a 14 percent drop in the
benchmark Nikkei average.