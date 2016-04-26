Toshiba books $2.3 bln impairment charge in FY2015 on nuclear business

TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Tuesday that it booked an impairment charge of 260
billion yen ($2.34 billion) for the past fiscal year on the
nuclear business, a much-anticipated move to address lingering
doubts over its book-keeping.
Toshiba, however, raised its earnings estimates for the year
ended in March as it booked a pretax profit of 590 billion yen
from the sale of a medical equipment division to Canon Inc
.
It now forecasts a group net loss of 470 billion yen,
smaller than a 710 billion yen loss estimated earlier.
($1 = 110.9900 yen)
