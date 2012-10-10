版本:
2012年 10月 10日

Toshiba to buy Shaw's stake in Westinghouse for $1.6 bln

TOKYO Oct 10 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to buy Shaw's 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co for about 125 billion yen ($1.6 billion) within 90 days, using cash on hand and loans.

Toshiba said it would pursue talks with a number of firms that have expressed interest in taking a minority stake in Westinghouse.

