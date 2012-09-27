Toshiba says TV sales may miss 16 mln target this year

BRIEF-Huron to acquire growth strategy firm Innosight
* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Huron will purchase innosight holdings, llc for $100 million upon closing
TOKYO, Sept 27 Toshiba Corp said its global television sales in the current financial year are likely come in 10-20 percent short of the company's target of 16 million units amid tough market conditions.
Toshiba's TV business is likely to post a loss in the six months through September but the division aims to return to profit in the second half, Masahiko Fukakushi, a Toshiba executive vice president, told reporters on Wednesday.
* Nuri Telecom Company Limited purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc.
* Summit Industrial Income - has waived conditions for additional 260,830 square foot property in greater Toronto area for expected purchase price of $28.2 million