2012年 9月 27日

Toshiba says TV sales may miss 16 mln target this year

TOKYO, Sept 27 Toshiba Corp said its global television sales in the current financial year are likely come in 10-20 percent short of the company's target of 16 million units amid tough market conditions.

Toshiba's TV business is likely to post a loss in the six months through September but the division aims to return to profit in the second half, Masahiko Fukakushi, a Toshiba executive vice president, told reporters on Wednesday.

