版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 15:01 BJT

Toshiba to take 34 pct stake in Korean wind turbine maker

TOKYO May 29 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will take a 34 percent stake in Korean wind turbine maker Unison

Toshiba said the deal, worth 6.2 billion yen ($78 million), will make it Unison's leading shareholder.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐