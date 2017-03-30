UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator

(Updates with ONR confirmation of approval, Westinghouse
comment)
By Susanna Twidale and Nina Chestney
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's
Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won
approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear
regulator said on Thursday.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) approval is needed
before the design can be used at NuGeneration Ltd's (NuGen)
Moorside new nuclear project in north west England, which
consists of three AP1000 units.
"The closure of our assessment of the generic design of the
AP1000 reactor is a significant step in the process, ensuring
the design meets the very high standards of safety we expect,"
Richard Savage, ONR's chief nuclear inspector, said.
"We will now focus our regulatory attention on site specific
assessments, and NuGen's application for a nuclear site
licence," he added in a statement.
Westinghouse's bankruptcy filing has raised questions over
whether it will be able to complete capital intensive projects,
although the move does not affect Westinghouse's operations in
Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a company
statement.
All new nuclear plants in Britain need ONR approval through
its GDA process, which typically takes around four years and the
Westinghouse reactor was expected to be approved by the end of
this month.
The approval has taken much longer since assessment first
began in 2007. It was paused by the ONR at the end of December
2011 while it asked for design modifications, but was resumed in
2014.
"(The regulator review) represents a major milestone towards
bringing a new generation of safe, clean energy to the United
Kingdom through the Moorside Project,” José Emeterio Gutiérrez,
Westinghouse interim president and chief executive, said in a
statement.
"In addition, it expands the global regulatory pedigree of
the AP1000 plant design and further confirms Westinghouse’s
innovative safety technology," he added.
Britain needs to invest in new infrastructure to replace
ageing coal and nuclear plants set to close in the next decade,
but has struggled to get large projects built, especially
nuclear, due to the costs involved.
EDF's 18 billion pound ($22.5 billion) Hinkley
Point C nuclear project in southwest England got the final
go-ahead in 2016 after several years of delay, but only after
securing backing from the French government.
NuGen, a joint venture between Toshiba and French utility
Engie has also come under doubt since Japan's Toshiba
said last month it planned to pull out of the construction work
at the British plant after posting a $6.3 billion writedown on
Westinghouse, which has been hit by billions of dollars in cost
overruns at new nuclear plants.
A spokesman for NuGen said it could not comment on specific
financial issues relating directly to Toshiba or Westinghouse
and that it will continue "business as usual" to gain the
necessary permits and licenses to build the project.
