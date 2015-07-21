Toshiba says Westinghouse has grown more profitable since acquisition

TOKYO, July 21 A Toshiba Corp executive
said its Westinghouse nuclear business was more profitable today
than when the Japanese conglomerate first acquired a majority
stake, shrugging off suggestions that the deal weighed on its
finances and led to improper accounting.
"Compared with the time of the acquisition, operating profit
has expanded a great deal," Keizo Maeda, executive vice
president, told a news conference a day after an independent
investigation reported that Toshiba overstated its operating
profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over several years.
Investors have long held concerns that the value of assets
and goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent stake in
Westinghouse were overstated.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)